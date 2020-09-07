Delhi Metro Resumes: Yellow Line Operational, Staggered Timings

After being shut for 169 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns, Delhi metro commenced its services from Monday, 7 September, under the Centre’s 'Unlock 4' guidelines.

Metro services are being resumed in a graded manner, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opening the Yellow and the Rapid Metro lines in the first phase from 7 September. The Yellow Line runs from Samaypur Badli in the northern part of the national capital to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

In phase 2, on 9 September, operations will start on the Blue Line and the Pink Line. On 10 September, Red, Green and Violet lines will become operational.

Elaborate Measures Against COVID-19

Elaborate measures are in place in metro stations and trains to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the usage of only smart cards, mandatory wearing of masks, deployment of thermal scanners, and entry being allowed only to passengers who are asymptomatic.

The Delhi Metro will be operating only from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm, and stations in containment zones will be shut.

"We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing," Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.

Besides Delhi, metro services have also resumed in cities like Noida, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

The resumption of metro services under 'Unlock 4' guidelines comes amid rising number of coronavirus cases in India. On Sunday, India reported the biggest one-day spike of 90,633 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 41,13,812. More than 70,000 deaths have been reported so far.

