Mumbai, September 7: With a record spike of 90,633 cases, India became the second most COVID-affected country on Sunday. After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to welcome passengers in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7.

At 10:30 AM today, Narendra Modi will join a conference with Rashtrapati Ji, Governors & VCs of universities on National Education Policy 2020 & its transformational impact. Deliberations from this conference will strengthen efforts to make India a knowledge hub, said PM.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus on Sunday.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday said that President Donald Trump is living in a "different reality" when he denies there is systemic racism in America.

Supreme Court on Sunday was informed by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that tickets booked by passengers in domestic and international carriers for air travel between March 25 to May 3, 2020, which was the first two phases of lockdown, will be "fully refunded.

