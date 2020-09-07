Metro back on track as India overtakes Brazil

India’s largest subway system, which was closed on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, resumed services with strict safety and social distancing norms. At least 12 other metro services are also reopening today across the country. India, on September 07, surpassed Brazil and now has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, but key metro train lines were re-opened as part of efforts to boost the economy.

