    INDIA-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRANSPORTATION

    Commuters sit in a carriage of a Yellow Line train after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services following its closure due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on September 7, 2020. - India overtook Brazil on September 7 as the country with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, but authorities pressed ahead with opening up the South Asian nation's battered economy. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

    Metro back on track as India overtakes Brazil

    Yahoo News

    India’s largest subway system, which was closed on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, resumed services with strict safety and social distancing norms. At least 12 other metro services are also reopening today across the country. India, on September 07, surpassed Brazil and now has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, but key metro train lines were re-opened as part of efforts to boost the economy.

