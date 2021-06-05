Delhi Metro Announces Graded Unlocking, Train Services at Full Strength from June 9

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced train services will resume for the general public from June 7 with a 50 per cent seating capacity. The announcement came after the Delhi government issues revised guidelines and various relaxations

“On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approximately 5 to 15 min on different lines, it said in a statement, adding that the number of trains will be increased to full strength in a graded manner from Wednesday.

Delhi Metro train services were halted on May 10 due to surging Covid second wave.

“Services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown,” it said.

The DRMC advised the public to cooperate with metro authorities in ensuring compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour inside its premises throughout their travel.

“In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station,” the statement read.

Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates. The DMRC also sought cooperation from appropriate authorities for maintenance of law and order outside metro stations to handle the extra rush once services resume from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various relaxations on Saturday allowing shops in markets and malls to reopen on odd-even basis from June 7 as he asserted that the city’s economy needs to be revived in view of improving COVID-19 situation.

The government also allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, implying that liquor vends will reopen from Monday when all the new relaxations will come into force in the national capital. However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed till further orders. Any shop pertaining to entertainment and amusement services will also remain closed.

Home delivery through e-commerce platforms has also been allowed. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the ongoing lockdown, which was imposed on April 19, has been extended by one more week (up to June 14).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here