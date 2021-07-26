Delhi-Meerut RRTS, NCRTC, Uttar Pradesh Government

The Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), a joint venture of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government worth Rs 30,274 crore, would begin operations by March 2023. According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, preparations are going on to operationalise 17 km stretch of the total 82.15 km long corridor by March 2023.

NCRTC officials expect about 8 lakh passengers are likely to travel daily by Rapid Rail. The architecture and design work for the 17 km long priority section from Sahibabad to Duhai covering five stations Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai depots, have been finalized. The construction work is in advanced stage.

The UP government has allocated Rs 1,326 crore for the project in the current financial year. According to the officials of RRTS project, 24 stations will be built along the entire corridor.

About 68 kilometers of this project falls in the UP region. The priority section of 17 km between Sahibabad to Duhai is expected to be commissioned by 2023 and the entire corridor between Delhi and Meerut by 2025,” the spokesperson said. The places selected for stations include Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Muradnagar Depot, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhainsali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurali Metro, Meerut North and Modipuram.

The government plans to connect these stations with airports, railway stations and Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT) as well as Metro stations.

It was earlier planned to open the entire corridor by March 2025 but the construction work has slowed down due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Despite this the authorities are hopeful of completing the project within the deadline.

