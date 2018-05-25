Delhi-Meerut Expressway to ease commute: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will ease the commute and reduce pollution. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be India's widest controlled access expressway which would connect Delhi with Meerut via Dasna in Ghaziabad. "90 km long Delhi-Meerut Expressway will help commuters coming to Delhi, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida, will also reduce pollution. By March '19, the work will be completed and the journey from Delhi to Meerut will be possible in only 40 minutes: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari," said Gadkari. 'The expressway is under construction since 2015 and is expected to be completed by March 2019. The estimated cost of the project is 841.5 crores.