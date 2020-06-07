New Delhi, June 7: Vehicular traffic was witnessed at Delhi-Gurugram border as police was seen checking the vehicles as people commute through the route. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on June 1 had announced that the national capital borders will be sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be exempted. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

As per a projection made by the five-member committee formed by the Delhi government, Delhi is likely to see at least one lakh COVID-19 cases by end of June. Based on the projection, the committee has asked the government to arrange an additional 15,000 beds to cater to the needs of the patients in the national capital.

In Telangana, 128 Somalian nationals, who were stranded in Hyderabad amid lockdown, left for their country yesterday on a repatriation flight from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. In Kerala, the Adlux Convention Centre at Angamaly in Kochi has been converted into a 200-bed COVID-19 care centre, in the wake of increase in the number of cases in the state. The centre will start functioning from next week. State Minister VS Sunil Kumar inspected the facility on Saturday.

