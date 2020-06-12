Delhi may not see 5.5 lakh corona cases by July 31, but we need to be ready: AIIMS Director

New Delhi, June 12 (ANI): The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria reacted over Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement that 5.5 lakh cases are expected in the national capita by July 31. “Number of cases in Delhi may not be as high as predicted but still whatever be the number, we have to increase our capacity so that we can manage increasing load that healthcare system is going to get,” he said.