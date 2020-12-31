Delhi Man Fined Rs 41,500 by UP Police for Transforming Mahindra Scorpio into 'Dancing Car'

In the land of ‘jugaad’, a person named Nasum Ahmed modified his SUV Mahindra Scorpio and turned it into something unthinkable. The car, which is meant for the rough Indian terrains, was transformed into a 'dancing car' which moved to the tunes of Bollywood numbers. However, the dance has now stopped after its owner was fined and the car was seized.

Local police informed that the owner of the car replaced its shockers, so when the brakes were applied, the vehicle would jump, which can be considered dancing, reported CarToq.

The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, which is a part of the National Capital Region. Nasum is a resident of Delhi and was fined by the Ghaziabad police.

Residents of the Ghaziabad area, where Nasum and his friends were performing stunts with the car, complained to the police about the loud music and the dancing car. Once police received the complaint, it not only seized the car but also fined Nasum Rs 41,500.

In the video, the dancing Scorpio can be seen jumping while loud music can be heard. The song Sheher Ki Ladki by Badshah from the movie Khandaani Shafakhana was being played by the dancing car.

A huge speaker is placed inside the car which gave the sound creating noise pollution. The black and yellow coloured car was painted and decorated in a way that it hardly resembled the original Scorpio.

As per the report, the car was caught near the Hindon Airport as informed by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tila Mor Police station, Ran Singh.

The car was rented out for marriages and other functions by the owner for as high as Rs 20,000. The report adds that it is not the only car of its kind and many other people have also modified their car and most of them rent it out for similar purposes. However, such modifications are illegal as per a Supreme Court ruling in 2019.

Reacting to the video, a person said that the garage owners who do such modifications to the vehicle should be arrested.

Jo garage owners aise modifications ka kam karte hai, unko bhi arrest karna chahiye— Bapon Dutta (@Duttabapon15) December 27, 2020

Many also started tagging Anand Mahindra to get a reaction from the chairman of the Mahindra Group on the modifications done on Scorpio cars which are manufactured by his company.

@anandmahindra Sir - Not sure if you have seen the dancing Scorpio 😅😅— Gautam Kathuria (@gautamkathuria) December 30, 2020

This is the problem of indian police they never appreciate the hardwork of some people..they only know to fine and get money...isliye india car modification mein piche hai shame.— Why Truth prickles (@SatishGosikonda) December 29, 2020

However, several people on Twitter also disagreed with the actions of the police, saying that this is the reason India is lagging behind in the modification of cars.