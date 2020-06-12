Delhi, Maharashtra, TN Reject Fake Claims About Lockdown Extension

As COVID-19 cases rise sharply in the country, speculations about whether or not the lockdown will be extended, have resurfaced. Many have shared unsubstantiated claims on social media and WhatsApp. At least three states have rubbished these fake claims, around lockdown extension, by Friday, 12 June.

Giving rest to unverified posts, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, lockdown will not be extended in the city.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus-related cases with 1,877 fresh cases. The case tally in the national capital reached 34,687 cases and the death toll climbed to 1,085.

“Relock Delhi” was among top trends on Twitter on Thursday.

'Lockdown Has Not Been Reimposed': Maha CM

Maharashtra government, too, debunked some of the viral claims about lockdown reimposition in the state.

Aditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's Tourism and Environment Minister, urged people to not give into fake news about lockdown and said, "As of now, ‘Begin Again’ is in motion".

CM Uddhav Thackeray, also, took to Twitter and said, “Lockdown has not been reimposed.”

He, however, requested people to follow instructions provided by the government.

The lockdown has not been reimposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt's instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 12, 2020

Please do not give into fake news about lockdown. As of now, Begin Again is in motion. @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji has appealed to all citizens to ensure social distancing, so as to not get even close to a lockdown. Safety of citizens is and will be the only parameter. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 12, 2020

'Stern Legal Action Against Those Who Spread Rumours' : Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said, “False news is being spread under my name on social media about the government planning stricter lockdown measures.”

“The government has no such plans. Stern legal action will be taken against those who spread such rumours. The government has not issued any such order,” he added.

The state government also told Madras High Court that there was no plan to impose a complete lockdown in Chennai and other places.

