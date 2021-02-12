Delhi lynching sparks controversy; Domestic flights get costlier | Top Headlines

Here are the Top Headlines of the Hour:

1. Ahead of Bengal polls, Jolt to Mamata’s party, TMC neta Dinesh Trivedi quits as Rajya Sabha member. Speculation drives over his next move.

2. Chinese tanks retreat from South Banks of Pangong Tso area, as per the sources ‘Disengagement process ahead of schedule’.

3. China retreats at LAC but politics peaks at National Capital, Rahul Gandhi hurls bitter barb, claims ‘Gaddars gave away the land to China’.

4. A 25-year-old man was assaulted and then stabbed by a group of people, inside his own house, which is located in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. The victim, in no time, succumbed to his injuries

5. After IT Minister’s ultimatum, Twitter extends commitment to restructuring its India team, it is all set to launch new rules for the application.

6. Congress backs call to free toll plazas amid the ongoing farmers’ protest in Rajasthan, says ‘thia is a valid way to revolt’.

7. Uttarakhand Flash Floods: 204 people still missing, nearly 35 trapped inside the tunnel. Rescue operation continues on day-6

8. Fuel prices at record high, Petrol prices cross Rs. 88 per litre in Delhi. Domestic flight ticket prices to go up as centre raises gap by 30 percent.

