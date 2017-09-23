Delhi Lt Governor inaugurates conference on preventable blindness

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday inaugurated an international conference on preventable blindness here, calling for better adoption of non-invasive technologies for eye care as surgeries have a longer recovery period.

"Eye related problems like cataract had surgeries take long time and stitches. But with the advent of latest techniques like laser-lasik surgeries, the procedure becomes convenient and non-invasive," said Baijal, while speaking at the inauguration of the conference.

He said refractive correction procedures have led to reduction of spectacles in the country.

The meeting will see the participation of over 1,000 top opthalmologists from across the world to discuss the adoption of the latest technological advances in the field of opthalmology.

The conference has been organised by the Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society (IIRSI) among others.

Presentation of Surgical Skill Transfer Session by leading doctors of the world is aimed at sharing ways and techniques to improve surgical outcomes in ophthalmic procedures.

"With 11.2 per cent of the Indian population suffering from preventable blindness, and India contributing one out of every three cases of blindness to the world, this is an issue which needs to be tackled on a war footing," said Padma Shri awardee Mahipal S Sachdev, Chairman of the scientific committee of IIRSI and head of the Centre for Sight.

