Delhi Lowering Drinking Age to 21 Sparks a Meme Fest

The Delhi government on 22 March approved a new excise policy, under which the minimum age for consumption of liquor will be lowered from 25 to 21 years.

During the press briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said there will be no government liquor stores in the city, nor will new liquor shops open in the capital. The move comes after the Delhi government panel’s suggestion to make 21 the permitted drinking age.

While Manish Sisodia said that the purpose of the new policy is to prevent evasion of tax and duties, the announcement made prompted a plethora of reactions online.

Manish Sisodia also said that no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi and added that with the Cabinet having approved the new excise policy, the government would not run any liquor shops in the national capital. At the moment, the government runs 60 percent of the liquor shops in Delhi.

Sisodia noted that no unnamed liquor shop will be allowed to function in Delhi and a lab will be set up to check fake alcohol.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Excise reforms announced today will act as a major blow to liquor mafia in Del. (sic)”

Sisodia stated that 2,000 liquor shops run illegally in Delhi. “58% of Delhi is underserved or unserved (in terms of liquor stores). 20% of Delhi is over-served. In 79 wards, there are no liquor stores. In 45 wards, there is only one store. Some areas are underserved and some areas are overserved, due to which liquor mafias thrive,” he said.

