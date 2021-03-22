Delhi to Lower Legal Drinking Age to 21 from 25: Deputy CM Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 22 March, that the national capital would be lowering the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years.

The legal age for consumption of alcohol is currently 25 in Delhi.

He also said that no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi and added that with the Cabinet having approved the new excise policy, the government would not run any liquor shops in national capital.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Delhi to Lower Legal Drinking Age to 21 from 25: Deputy CM SisodiaKangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush Win at 67th National Film Awards . Read more on India by The Quint.