Delhi logs 77 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): As many as 77 fresh COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.

With 70,248 tests conducted, the case positivity rate stands at 0.11 per cent, slightly higher than the previous day's rate of 0.07 per cent.

A total of 14,36,026 positive cases, 14,10,410 recoveries and 25,046 deaths have been reported in the city so far. There are currently 570 active cases.

As many as 57,382 beneficiaries received COVID-19 jabs in the last 24 hours. Of these, 14,570 received first doses, while 42,812 received second doses.

A total of 97,25,896 doses have been administered in Delhi, including 72,94,998 first doses. 24,30,898 people in the city are fully vaccinated against COVID.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Saturday issued orders allowing cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am on Monday.

As a part of unlock-8, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its guidelines also permitted the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, have been allowed to run at full capacity. (ANI)