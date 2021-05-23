Delhi Lockdown Extended Till 31 May, Unlocking to Begin After That

The lockdown in Delhi has been extended till 5 am of 31 May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, 23 May, adding that the process to unlock the national capital will begin in a phased manner after that if the cases continue to come down.

As many as 1,600 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi, with the positivity rate further dipping to 2.5 percent, Kejriwal pointed out.

कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्लीवासियों की कोशिशों से स्थिति बेहतर हो रही है, हमें इसी तरह अनुशासित रहना है | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/jSIrwjVQpL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2021

