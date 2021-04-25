Delhi Lockdown Extended: What Are the Changes in Restrictions?
The one-week lockdown imposed in the national capital on 19 April has been extended till 3 May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.
Calling the move “imperative”, Kejriwal said that the decision was taken in consultation with relevant stakeholders.
What are the restrictions and how is this lockdown different than the previous one?
Who all have been exempted from the lockdown in the new guidelines by the DDMA?
Courier services
Services provided by self-employed persons-electrician, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers
Shops of educational books for students
Shops of electric fans
Has any change been made for inter- and intra-state travel?
There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of all types of goods/cargo and empty trucks including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.
Who are exempted from restrictions as per the previous guidelines dated 19 April?
Doctors, healthcare staff, essential workers, officials, journalists, judges, government officials and diplomats can move without restrictions on production of a valid ID proof.
All advocates and legal counsels of Delhi High Court, Supreme Court and District Courts will be allowed to travel on production of valid ID card.
Students appearing for examinations will be allowed to travel on production of valid ID card.
People going for COVID-19 test or vaccination will be allowed on production of valid ID card.
People coming or going to airports, railway stations or bus depots will be allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.
Pregnant women and patients going to avail of medical services with attendant will be allowed to travel on production of valid ID card, doctor’s prescription or medical papers.
What establishments will still remain closed?
All private offices/establishments other than the ones in the exemption list.
All restaurant and bars will be closed.
Shopping centres, malls, weekly markets will be closed.
Educational and coaching institutes will be closed.
Cinema, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls will be closed
Amusement, entertainment and water parks will be closed.
All public parks, gardens will be closed.
Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours will be closed.
What about movement of commercial vehicles?
Movement of people related to commercial and private offices providing only the following services and commodities will be allowed:
Food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, and newspaper.
Can I go and get tested for COVID-19? What about vaccinations?
Yes, a person who is going for COVID-19 testing or vaccinations is allowed to move during curfew on production of a valid ID card.
What kind of services will still be allowed home delivery?
Home delivery and takeaway services of restaurants will be allowed. Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, through e-commerce will also be allowed.
What public transport will be operational?
Public transport, such as bus and Metro, will be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity. No passenger will be allowed to stand.
Autorickshaws and cabs will be allowed to take up to two passengers only.
Delhi Metro services will be available during the morning (8 am to 10 am) and evening (5 pm to 7 pm) peak hours across the network at a frequency of one train every 30 minutes.
For non-peak hours, metro services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes only. Services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of valid ID cards.
Will gyms and swimming pools be open?
No, all sports complexes, gyms, spas will be closed. Swimming pools ( except those used for training by athletes for national and international events) will also be closed.
Will religious places remain open?
Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitor will be allowed.
Will there be any restriction on weddings and funerals?
Weddings can host only 50 guests where only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.
