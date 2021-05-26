Delhi lockdown: Here is a complete list of people who can travel without an e-pass in National Capital

The Delhi government recently extended the lockdown in the National Capital Territory till 31 May, but relaxed some of the restrictions, including modifying the lsit of people, who are now alloed to move freely without an e-pass.

Among those, who are now allowed to move freely include lawyers and the self employed.

The Delhi High Court exempted lawyers from requiring an e-pass to move around the NCT. Now, they will be able to move freely just by showing their advocate identity card. Here is the complete list of people who are allowed to travel without an e-pass in Delhi:

All self-employed people can travel but will have to show valid ID cards when asked. But, those employed by these people do need an e-pass.

All persons employed in essential services sectors. However, people employed with food ration shops need an e-pass.

All police personnels. Those who are travelling to meet the doctor or get the medicines will have to show the doctor's prescription.

All officials of the Central Government and the affiliated offices as well as the Public Sector Undertakings.

Pregnant women.

All officials related to the different courts of Delhi.

People going for vaccination.

Officials attached with various embassies of different countries.

Media personnel.

People travelling to or from airports, railway station, and bus stations.

Students appearing for the exams.

All inter-state and intra-state movement of essential goods is allowed without an e-pass.

The Government of Delhi is mulling the idea of unlocking the National Capital in various phases starting from 1 June.

It is being expected that in the first phase construction and real estates will be allowed to operate. In addition, hardware shops, maintenance, and repair shops for ACs, mobile, and other commodities will be allowed to open as well. Also, the Government of NCT might also allow hair salons to open for a short span during the day.

