Delhi Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Shops to Open on Odd-Even Basis, Barber Shops, Salons, to Remain Shut, Autos to Run; Here’s What Is Allowed and What Not

New Delhi, May 18: As the country stepped into the fourth phase of lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an action plan for the national capital with a few relaxations. In his address, Kejriwal said that private offices can open at full strength, while barber shops, spas and saloons to remain closed for now. The Chief Minister said stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services will be prohibited in the fourth phase of lockdown, which will continue till May 31.

Kejriwal said restaurants can open for home-delivery, dining facility not allowed. Metro trains will remain shut in the national capital while taxis & cabs will be allowed but only 2 passengers at a time in a car. Kejriwal said passengers boarding buses will be screened. Schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools to remain closed in Delhi during the fourth phase of lockdown. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 5,242 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff works from home. 50 people to be allowed in marriage functions; 20 people can attend funerals. Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis. Sports complexes & stadiums can open but without spectators Construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now Barber shops, spas and saloons to remain closed for now. Taxis with 2 passengers, auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw with 1 passenger each, buses with 20 passengers to be allowed Two-wheelers will be allowed but with no pillion rider Stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services will be prohibited. Taxis & cabs will be allowed but only 2 passengers at a time in a car Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus. Transport Dept will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus

On Sunday, Kejriwal said it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent and stated that the city government will prepare a detailed plan and will announce it on Monday. In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said the guidelines of the Central government for extending the lockdown were largely in line with the proposal sent by him. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

In Delhi, the COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,054 on Monday with 299 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. The Health Department stated that 4,485 patients have recovered/discharged so far while the death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi mounted to 160.