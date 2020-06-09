How A 2018 Petition Let Delhi LG Thwart Kejriwal's Plan To Deny COVID Treatment To Non-Residents

NEW DELHI—The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s controversial order to restrict access to all hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi to “bonafide residents” of the national capital, was overturned by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday evening.

Kejriwal cited the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext for imposing this restriction, but this was not the first time that the AAP government issued an order restricting access to healthcare services for non-residents in the national capital.

Documents show that a similar attempt, though only limited to the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and for a certain category of services, was made by the Arvind Kejriwal led administration in 2018 against people who were not registered as voters in the national capital.

It was declared unconstitutional by the Delhi High Court in a judgement in October 2018 after senior lawyer and health activist Ashok Agarwal filed a petition challenging the AAP government run GTB hospital’s decision to restrict certain category of services to patients who are not voters in Delhi.

In his order overturning Kejriwal government’s directive, LG Baijal quoted a judgement given by the Delhi HC in response to Agarwal’s petition to order that all those who are present in Delhi must be provided healthcare services.

HuffPost India spoke with the senior lawyer and health activist Ashok Agarwal to understand his views about the second attempt made by the Delhi government to restrict healthcare services.

Related...

THE PREVIOUS ATTEMPT

“You are sowing seeds of division among people’s minds, provoking...

Continue reading on HuffPost