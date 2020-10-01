    Delhi LG reviews preparation for Delhi Master Plan 2041

    ANI
    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal meeting with the DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain and National Institute of Urban Affairs. (Photo: Twitter)

    New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed progress for the preparation of Master Plan for Delhi - 2041.
    Provisions of key infrastructure including transport, water security, and solid waste management were discussed in the meeting.
    "Reviewed progress of preparation of MPD-2041 with VC, DDA, and NIUA. Discussed the way forward for the regeneration of planned areas and provision of key infrastructure including transport, water security and solid waste management," Baijal said in a tweet. (ANI)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.