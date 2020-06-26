How Delhi LG And Kejriwal Govt's Lack Of A Coherent Covid Strategy Is Hurting Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain after attending a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on June 14, 2020.

The constant tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is hurting Delhi’s Covid response at a time when the city has overtaken Mumbai to reach the highest tally of cases in India, say analysts.

Delhi has a total of 73,780 Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

This week’s withdrawal of an order by Baijal directing all coronavirus positive patients to visit a Covid Care Centre for evaluation is only the latest in a series of policy disagreements between the Delhi government and the L-G, who is directly appointed by the central government.

“Delhi is in the greatest and gravest crisis at the moment. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah have failed the people of Delhi,” senior lawyer and health activist Ashok Agarwal told HuffPost India. He said there is something “seriously flawed” in the method used by both the L-G and the Delhi government to come to important decisions.

While this isn’t the first time the Delhi government has locked horns with the L-G, but at the time of a pandemic, the back-and-forth has led to chaos and confusion in the national capital.

Related...

Issued and revoked

On 19 June, Baijal’s order made mandatory a five-day institutional quarantine for every Covid-19 patient under home quarantine in Delhi. Sisodia estimated that if home isolation is stopped and everybody is sent to quarantine centres then the national capital will require one lakh beds by June 30, according toLivemint.

The Delhi government called this decision arbitrary and asked the L-G to reconsider.

The...

Continue reading on HuffPost