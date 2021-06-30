Delhi: Laxmi Nagar Main Market Sealed Till July 5 For Flouting Covid-19 Norms

The Laxmi Nagar main market and its adjacent bazaars in east Delhi have been shut till July 5 for violating the Covid-19 guidelines. However, the disorderly behaviour in the markets have yet not resulted in an uptick of coronavirus cases in the national capital, but the decision has been taken to prevent any surge. The order was issued by East Delhi District Magistrate Sonika Singh on June 29 and the shutdown will be applicable on Laxmi Nagar main market and weekly Tuesday bazaars around it.

Markets in Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park and Guru Ramdas Nagar have also been mentioned in the DM’s order for shutdown till 10 pm of July 5. DM Sonika Singh in the order has said that the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Central government and the World Health Organization (WHO) must be followed strictly, however, a report by the Preet Vihar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) flagged the violations by shopkeepers, vendors and customers in Laxmi Nagar and its nearby markets.

The order also put the spotlight on the possible third wave of Covid-19 in coming months which could have worse effects than both first and second bouts of the pandemic. Therefore, the order said, the authorities do not want to be lethargic for the public health safety, and have instructed the various traders’ organisations to follow the mandated Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, earlier this month, had allowed the markets in the national capital to operate from 10am to 8pm. The decision of unlocking was taken after the improvement in the coronavirus situation. The average daily cases in the last week have remained in double digits.

Delhi Metro also resumed operations earlier this month after a halt of more than a month due to the second wave of Covid-19. However, only 50 percent seats can be occupied inside the coaches and no standing passenger will be allowed inside the metro.

