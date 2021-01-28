From Delhi to Karnataka, School Attendance Remains Below 50%

Schools in several states may have reopened for physical classes, but a closer look at the turnout levels in most of these state schools reveals that only about a half of the students have been attending classes. Most schools have reopened only for those in the board examination classes of 10th and 12th.

Infact, in some states, the number of students absent is as high as 60 percent.

Here’s a look at how students are turning up in different states:

Delhi: While schools in the national capital reopened for students in crucial board examination classes from 18 January, attendance in most private schools has been hovering around 50 to 60 percent, says Bharat Arora, General Secretary, Action Committee of Unaided Pvt Schools in Delhi.

According to data available with the Delhi government’s Department of Education, only 37 percent students in government schools are physically attending classes.

According to Arora, while the average attendance seems to be above 60 percent, some schools have reported a turnout of over 75 percent in recent days.

Only Kerala Has 95% Attendance

Maharashtra: According to data shared by the state’s education department, around 95.6 percent schools in Maharashtra had reopened for classes 9 to 12. While the statewide turnout of students in these classes stood at 38.4 percent, the lowest turnout of 10.1 percent was recorded in Pune district, where 68.4 percent schools had reopened.

Haryana: Attendance of school students in the state, which had reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 in December 2020, has been hovering at 55 percent, an official from the state’s education department said.

While attendances in both class 10 and 12 have risen to 62 percent, the turnout for class 9 and 11 remains at 47 percent and 53 percent respectively.

Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka, which reopened from 1 January for Class 10 and 12 students, have witnessed over 75 percent attendance for class 12. Overall, the attendance has been above 50 percent for both the classes.

Kerala: Schools in the state that reopened for classes 10 and 12 from 1 January, have recorded attendance levels of 95 percent, reported the Times of India. Around 2,400 school campuses housing around 3,000 students have reopened, where they have been divided into groups.

Uttar Pradesh and Assam: Representatives of Uttar Pradesh have told the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Education that attendance in schools that were opened in UP for classes 9-12 in December have witnessed 40 percent attendance till the second week of January.

Assam, which had reopened schools earlier, has witnessed 50 percent attendance.

