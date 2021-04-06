Delhi Just Announced a Night Curfew and Twitter Is SO Not for It

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi has just announced a night curfew effective today. It will be enforced from 10 pm to 5 am every day till April 30 in an attempt to bring the daily number of cases under control.

It's surely bad news, and tough for most people, but we cope in the best way possible. Soon after the announcement, netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

In the last 24 hours, the national capital reported 3,548 fresh cases with a test positivity rate of 5.54 per cent.

The curfew comes shortly after Maharashtra too announced a lockdown and weekend curfew along with a daily night curfew in the state owing to the rising cases. On April 5, Maharashtra registered 47, 288 fresh cases, bringing the total tally in the state to 30,57,885 out of which 4,51,375 cases are active, according to a PIB report.

