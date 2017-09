New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Delhi International Football League (DIFL) will kick off from the second week of October till early February, it was announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old league will see kids aged between 5 and 17 in action in the national capital.

A total of 40 teams, which are managed, paid for and coached by parents of children taking part in the league, will fight for the honours.

