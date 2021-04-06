Delhi imposes night curfew till 30 April: List of those exempted from curfew, and those requiring e-passes

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the National Capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 April.

According to news agency PTI, the case positivity rate in Delhi has risen to 5.54 percent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks. The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

According to the order, issued by the Dehli Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the government has created two groups - one including government officials, health care staff, pregnant women and patients, travellers, who can travel with just showing an identity card.

People travelling to and from airports, railway stations and interstate bus terminals, etc, will be required to show identity card and tickets.

A second group includes people going for vaccination, employees of banks, media houses, etc, delivery personnel, private security staff, those working in shops selling food, groceries, are exempted from the nigh curfew orders.

The exemptions will be made on the production of tickets, identity cards and e-passes. E-passes can be obtained by applying on the Delhi government website: Delhi.gov.in.

The govt also said that there shall be no restrictions on intra-state or inter-state movement/ transportation of essential/non-essential good.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements: Delhi government pic.twitter.com/2dcxsfp3dx " ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

List of those exempted from the curfew:

Government officials, employees of corporations and those involved in emergency services, healthcare staff, police personnel, district administration civic and municipal staff, fire services personnel will be allowed to travel on the production of identity cards Private medical personnel including doctors, nursing staff, paramedical personnel and others involved in other hospital services like diagnostic centres, pharmacies, etc, will also be allowed to travel on the production of identity cards Pregnant women and patients who are seeking medical services People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals on production on valid tickets Those working in offices of diplomats and people holding constitutional posts on the production of identity cards There shall be no restrictions on intra-state or inter-state movement/ transportation of essential/non-essential good. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movement.

List of those who will require e-passes:

Story continues

People working in shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment Employees of banks, insurance companies and ATMs, print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services Delivery personnel of essential goods, including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment and e-commerce websites Staff at petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, and cold storage and warehousing services Persons related to private security services Persons related to manufacturing units of essential commodities, production units or services which require a continuous process People going to get COVID-19 vaccines at night

The order further states: "Public transport such as Delhi Metro/public buses/autos/taxis/shall be allowed to function within its stipulated time for the transportation of only above-mentioned categories of people during night curfew, as per prescribed protocols/SOPs issued by the Government in this regard."

"All enforcement authorities to note that these restrictions fundamentally relate to the movement of people, but not to that of essential goods and services," the order stated.

With inputs from agencies

Also See: Delhi govt limits number of guests at marriages, other events as COVID-19 cases surge

Intensify efforts to curb COVID-19 in superspreader areas like malls, religious places: Delhi govt tells DMs

Delhi government lowers minimum drinking age from 25 to 21 years

Read more on India by Firstpost.