Delhi Hit by Heavy Monsoon Rains and Thunderstorm, Video Shows Waterlogging in Teen Murti and Janpath Areas

New Delhi, September 5: Thunderstorm combined with incessent rainfall was reported in the national capital on Saturday. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging in several areas, including parts of Lutyens' Delhi. Videos shared on social media water-logged roads in the VIP areas of Teen Murti and Janpath. Delhi Rains Video: Row of Cars Damaged in Saket After Sidewall Collapsed Due to Heavy Downpour.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted incessent rainfall in the national capital for today. The region is witnessing as part of the latter half of Monsoon. The season is expected to end with the onset of October.

Waterlogging in Teen Murti Area of Delhi

#WATCH Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging near Teen Murti area in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/8SzaMhARGx — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020





While Delhi received massive rainfall, low-to-moderate intensity showers were also reported in parts of NCR, including Noida and Gurugram.

Delhi had, in the month of August, received adequate amount of rainfall. According to the weather observatory, 236.55 mm of downpour was recorded in the entire month. Across India, the Monsoon had ended with 10 percent excess rainfall in the past month as compared to the long-term national average.