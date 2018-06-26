Delhi High Court refuses to stay DDCA election

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the election of cricketing body Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), scheduled for June 30.

A bench of Justice Vinod Goel and Justice Rekha Palli dismissed the plea to halt the election while refusing to interfere in the election process as it found no merit in the petition moved by DDCA member Ravi Mehra.

The petition filed by Mehra sought a stay on the election till finalisation of the constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by the Supreme Court.

The bench said: "Having considered the rival submissions of the parties, we see no reason at all to interject the election process which has already been set in motion pursuant to a notice of May 14, 2018 and which course of action, has already been approved by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA)."

The court noted that on May 21, the CoA had requested the administrators of state cricketing bodies to remain in charge of the affairs until the new BCCI constitution was finalised.

The bench heard the matter on Monday and the order was uploaded in the high court website on Tuesday.

The court further said that the petitioner should have come earlier to the court, as the notice for holding the election was issued on May 14.

On March 23, the high court had asked the administrator to hold the election within eight weeks. But later, the date was extended to June 30.

