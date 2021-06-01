Delhi High Court quashes Air India's decision to fire pilots; directs to reinstate

With the aid of all Air India pilots whose services were terminated, including the contractual ones, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday quashed the national carrier's decision last year and directed their reinstatement. The direction was issued by Justice Jyoti Singh, who also ordered that back wages would have to be paid to the reinstated pilots. The court also said that extension of the contract, in the future, of the contractual pilots would be at the discretion of Air India because of their satisfactory performance. It's a significant relief for the 61 pilots of Air India. HC's order was passed in over 40 petitions by pilots whose services were terminated by Air India on August 13 last year.