Delhi High Court Pulls Up Government of NCT Over Shortage in Oxygen Supplies to Hospitals, Directs Arvind Kejriwal Govt To Take Action Against Black Marketeers

New Delhi, April 27: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up over the issue of mismanagement in the distribution of oxygen in the national capital. The High Court, slamming the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, said that the AAP government had failed to curb black marketing of Oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for the treatment of COVID-19.

The court stated, "There's no account being kept on how they're further supplying O2 to hospitals/individuals, leading to an artificial black market." The court also directed the Delhi government to take over a major oxygen cylinder refilling unit in the national capital. Delhi High Court Says It Has Not Made Any Request for COVID-19 Facilities in Five Star Hotel for Judges.

Tweet by ANI:

Delhi HC says Delhi Govt has to pull up its socks with respect to the distribution of not only liquid oxygen but also oxygen cylinders. There's no account being kept on how they're further supplying O2 to hospitals/individuals, leading to an artificial black market, says Court — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

The development came after several Delhi Hospital, including Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and Maha Durga Charitable Hospital, complaint about the shortage of oxygen and a major oxygen cylinder refiller Sethi Air not providing oxygen supply. The court also lashed out at major Oxygen supplier Sethi Air for providing only 2.4 MT of the gas to the hospitals instead of its capacity of 20 MT. Delhi High Court Slams Centre Over Shortage of Oxygen Supply Amid Rising Coronavirus Infections, Says 'Industries Can wait, COVID-19 Patients Cannot'.

ANI's Tweet:

Delhi High Court directs Delhi Government to take the record from all pharmacies on supply of Remdesivir, Dexamethasone and Fabiflu and other drugs, and to conduct a random audit to ascertain any black marketing — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

"It's evident that Seth Air is diverting supplies and probably selling them in the black market," reported India Today quoting the Delhi HC as saying. The court also directed the Delhi Government to take the record from all pharmacies on the supply of Remdesivir, Dexamethasone and Fabiflu and other drugs, and to conduct a random audit to ascertain any black marketing. A contempt notice was also issued by the high court against oxygen refillers for missing Monday's hearing.