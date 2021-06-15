Delhi health minister thanks AIF for its help in tackling Covid 2nd wave

New Delhi, June 15 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday thanked the American India Foundation (AIF) for helping in tackling the second wave of coronavirus in the national capital.

He said the American India Foundation has donated 500 oxygen concentrators, 6,720 resuscitators (single-use ventilators) and 1,200 ventilator monitors to help abate the shortage of medical equipment, despite facing a heavy shortage themselves.

The minister thanked the AIF through a Zoom meeting for its contribution towards improving the Covid management in the capital.

'I am thankful to American Indian Foundation (AIF) for helping us during this pandemic by providing medical equipment in such a huge number,' he said.

'This is in itself a huge number. We have also faced a time when the monitors were unavailable. The donation of 1,200 monitors came as a huge relief. It is commendable that despite heavy shortage the American India Foundation had arranged such a huge amount of medical equipment,' he added.

Jain hoped that the foundation would keep standing for the noble causes and extend its support to other states as well.