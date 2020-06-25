Delhi HC Tells Central, Delhi Govt to Take Strict Action Against Hospitals Not Providing Real-Time Update on Availability of Beds for COVID-19 Patients

New Delhi, June 25: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Central government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to take strict action against erring hospitals that are not providing real-time update on availability of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. In its order, the Court said that communication gap between government and hospital should be reduced. The Court asked Delhi Govt to appoint "dedicated officers" so that there should be no communication gap between the government and hospitals.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday claimed that "approximately 18,000 tests are conducted daily" in the national capital. A report by IANS informed that a report submitted by Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra before the Delhi High Court said, "We are conducting around 18,000 tests daily. According to my information, on June 22 alone 21,121 samples were taken and a total of 22,634 tests were conducted on that day". Amit Shah Says 'Large Part of COVID-19 Care Centre With 10,000-beds in Delhi To be Operational By June 26'.

Here are the tweets:

Delhi High Court asks Delhi Govt to appoint "dedicated officers" so that there should be no communication gap between the government and hospitals. https://t.co/smKuneWmgb — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020





The Delhi government has also informed the court that 430 ambulances are now available with the government of which 200 are of CATS (Centralized Ambulance Trauma Services). In Delhi, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is scheduled to meet today where home isolation rules for the national capital is likely on agenda. Delhi Govt has opposed the current format of home isolation rules, decision on it to be taken in the meeting.