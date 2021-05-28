Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL alleging media trial against wrestler Sushil Kumar

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to make standard rules for reporting in criminal cases by considering the rights of the accused, to put stop to media trial and to stop from sensational reporting in the case against wrestler Sushil Kumar.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh after hearing the submission made by Sharikant Prasad, petitioner and law student said, "We see no reason to entertain the matter. If any party is aggrieved, it can approach the Court and raise grievances. This particular matter can't be raised in a PIL."

The petitioner Shrikant Prasad also sought to restrain the media from declaring him guilty even before the decision of the Court.

The petitioner law student also named Kamla Devi (mother of Sushil Kumar) as one of the petitoners in the petition copy, which was objected to by the lawyer of Sushil Kumar, who said his mother had not given any consent for this PIL.

The petition sought to initiate a high power committee to unveil those who were leaking each and every information to the media by breaching the right to privacy of the accused causing prejudice, bias to him, his right to a free and fair trial is taken up by the media with an intention to end his career.

The petition has sought direction to certain media channels to stop from reporting in the case of Sushil Kumar, which are kind of distorted and malignant facts with sensational keywords.

"Issue direction to respondents so that the media 'adaalat' can be curbed and the honourable Court for justice shall prevail in deciding the cases. Restrain from disclosing statement of witnesses, expression and all information related to the case of which only investigation agency has power", the petition said.

A Delhi Court on Sunday remanded wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter causing the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on Sunday in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

On Tuesday, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Sushil Kumar in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, being one of them, died during treatment. (ANI)