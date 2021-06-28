Delhi HC to hear only urgent matters via video conferencing till July 23

Representative image

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): In view of the predicted third wave and considering the threat of Delta Plus, a variant of concern (VoC), the Delhi High Court has decided to adopt a policy of wait and watch and will continue hearing matters through video conferencing till July 23.

"The Full Court, while reviewing the existing arrangement of hearing of matters before the Delhi High Court and the District Courts in Delhi, has observed that despite there being decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, utmost precaution needs to be taken in view of the predicted third wave and limited availability of vaccines. Considering the threat of Delta Plus, a variant of concem (VoC), the Full Court has, therefore, resolved to adopt a policy of wait and watch, and to act cautiously, particularly in view of the loss of precious lives of judicial officers, advocates and court-staff," reads a Delhi High Court notification.

The High Court would continue hearing matters through video conferencing and consider only urgent matters till July 23.

After the second wave hit the national capital, the Delhi High Court on April 8 suspended its physical hearing till April 23 which was later extended from time to time.

The High Court and all district courts of Delhi had resumed physical hearing on March 15, 2021

The Delhi High Court had suspended its functioning on March 23 2020, followed by the government decision to imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, the High Court continued to take up urgent matters through video conferencing and later resumed physical hearing of limited benches. (ANI)