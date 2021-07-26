Delhi HC grants permission to re-open spa centres, says follow COVID-19 guidelines

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Spas centres to follow the conditions imposed by the Delhi Government keeping in view of COVID-19 while granting permission to re-open the centres in the national capital.

Appearing for Delhi Government, advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan told Justice Rekha Palli that on July 24, Delhi Govt has allowed the reopening and functioning of Spas Centers in the national capital with certain conditions. The court observed that nothing further survive in the petition and disposed of it.

On July 24, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has permitted the reopening of spas in the national capital with certain conditions. The Court directed that all Spa centres will abide by the conditions as directed by DDMA.

In the last hearing, appearing for Delhi Government, advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, has said that the matter is under active consideration by the concerned authorities and a balanced view would be taken keeping in view of COVID-19 and the plight of petitioners.

The court was hearing various petitions relating to reopen and permit the functioning of a spa in the national capital.

One of the petitions was filed by Delhi Wellness Spa through advocate HD Thanvi, which sought to reopen and permit the functioning of a spa in the national capital saying that a lot of people in this profession are starving.

Earlier Pritam Raj and Manish Upreti Directors of Ayur Thai Spa and Revive Spa has approached Delhi High Court seeking issuance of guidelines for reopening the Spa centers and also challenged the guidelines dated 26.06.2021 issued by Delhi Govt through Delhi Disaster Management Authority by virtue of which salons and Gymnasiums and Yoga institutions have been allowed without application of mind and is highly discriminatory as similar services like masseur services through Urban Clap and Salons are operational as on date, plea states.

Spa centres give direct and indirect employment to lakhs of therapists, specialists, assistants, centre management employees, cleaners, goods suppliers, etc. who are severely affected due to the pandemic.

Due to arbitrary prohibitory orders against the reopening of Spas the Petitioners are financially overburdened due to overdue rents, staff salaries, property tax, and miscellaneous expenditures, said the petition filed by Pritam Raj and others through advocate D.Vashish. (ANI)