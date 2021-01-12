Delhi HC directs GNCTD on reservation of ICU beds for COVID patients

Delhi High Court

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to hold a review meeting on the issue relating to reservation of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in 33 private hospitals in the national capital for COVID-19 patients.

Justice Navin Chawla asked Delhi Government to hold a review meeting on January 18 on the issue of reserving beds in some private hospitals and listed the matter for further hearing on January 19.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the Delhi government has reduced COVID-19 ICU beds' reservation to 40 per cent.

During the last hearing, counsel appearing for petitioner Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), Senior Advocate Maninder Singh told the court that many ICU beds are lying vacant in the private hospitals.

On November 12, the Delhi High Court's division bench has vacated a stay imposed by a single-judge bench on the Delhi government's order on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients observing that there is a rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

Earlier, a single-judge bench had stayed the order passed by the Delhi government instructing private hospitals in Delhi to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, while hearing a petition moved by the AHPI.

Delhi Government challenged this order in the Division Bench of Delhi High Court. (ANI)