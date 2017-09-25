Delhi, Haryana bow out of IJPL

Dubai, Sep 25 (IANS) The match between Haryana Hurricanes and Delhi Dashers ended in a draw and thus both the teams bowed out of the meet, while Dehradun Rockers trounced Kolkata Strikers by six wickets at the Indian Junior Players League here on Monday.

Haryana scored 125 in 20 overs with Abhinav Tyagi (37) scoring the most. In reply. Delhi played brilliantly but collapsed mid-way, and in the last over they failed to cross the line and thus only managed to score 125.

In the other match, Dehradun defeated Kolkata by six wickets. Kolkata were all out for 111 in 16.4 overs. In reply, Dehradun slammed 115/4 in just 13.3 overs with Rohit Rana (44 not out) scoring the most for his team.

