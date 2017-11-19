Delhi half marathon saw around 35,000 participants

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Delhi's Half Marathon conducted by Airtel started off on Sunday with about 35,000 people participating from across the world, despite the warnings from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over the rising levels of toxic smog in the national capital.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who flagged off the Delhi Half Marathon, said, "Weather vise Delhi certainly is better today and with the large number of people turning up to run early morning, as it is a person feels so good (sic)."

Calling half marathon a success, Rathore said people looked energised.

"This whole change that has been happening in India in terms of awareness towards health and fitness is very positive for this country," Singh said.

He added that when 60 percent of India's population is young, "We need to behave like youngest as well."

Besides Delhi, Mumbai conducted its second edition of western command navy half marathon.

"We have the second edition of western command navy half marathon. Last year, we had 5000 runners, this time decided to increase the number by 10,000. There has been a huge response," said Navy Commander-in-Chief Girish Luthra.

An Indira Marathon was organised in Allahabad on 100th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as well.(ANI)