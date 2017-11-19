Delhi Half Marathon: Ethopia's women athletes win first, second, third position

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The winners in Elite category (Women's) for Delhi's Half Marathon, on Sunday, saw Ethopia's Almaz Ayama, Ababel Yeshaneh and Netsanet Gudeta coming first, second and third respectively.

India's L Suriya and Sudha Singh stood at eighth and tenth position respectively.

The winners in Elite category (Men's) for Delhi's Half Marathon, on Sunday, saw Ethopia's Birhanu Legese and Andahmlak Belihu coming first and second respectively.

USA's Leonard Korir stood third, while India's Nitendra Rawat came tenth.

Delhi's Half Marathon conducted by Airtel started off on Sunday with about 35,000 people participating from across the world, despite the warnings from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over the rising levels of toxic smog in the national capital.

Besides Delhi, Mumbai conducted its second edition of western command navy half marathon.

An Indira Marathon was organised in Allahabad on 100th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as well. (ANI)