Delhi Half Marathon Celebrates Ten Years in the Capital

New Delhi: Procam International has announced that the registrations for the world’s most prestigious half marathon scheduled for November 19 is now open and will remain so till October 3.

With a total prize money of USD 275,000 this year’s edition is expected to witness over 34,000 participants, pound the wide long stretches of the capital on the third Sunday of November

"As a brand connecting millions, we are both proud and excited to motivate Delhiites to come together and run for their loved city. This year is also special for us as we complete 10 years of our association with India’s most prestigious half marathon," Ravindra Singh Negi, CEO-Delhi/NCR, Bharti Airtel said.

The Half Marathon runners will be prioritised in six line up sections on race day as per the timing certificate submitted along with their applications, namely under 1 hour 45 minutes; 1 hour 45 minutes to under 2 hours 06 minutes; 2 hours 06 minutes to under 2 hours 33 minutes; and 2 hours 33 minutes to under 2 hours 57 minutes; 2 hours 57 minutes to under 3 hours 21 minutes; 3 hours 21 minutes and above.

The Timed 10K Run will be prioritised in four line up sections on race day as per their timing certificates submitted during registration, namely under 1 hour; 1 hour to under 1 hour 10 minutes; 1 hour 10 minutes to under 1 hour 20 minutes and 1 hour 20 minutes and above.