Delhi Half Marathon 2017: Ethiopian Athletes Win First, Second Position; USA’s Leonard Korir Finishes Third

New Delhi: Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese and Andahmlak Belihu took first and second position respectively in the Elite category (Men’s) for Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday. USA’s Leonard Korir finished third, while India’s Nitendra Rawat came tenth.

Delhi’s Half Marathon started off on Sunday with about 35,000 people participating from across the world, despite the warnings from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over the rising levels of toxic smog in the national capital.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who flagged off the Delhi Half Marathon, said, “Weather wise Delhi certainly is better today and with a large number of people turning up to run early morning, as it is a person feels so good (sic).”

Calling half marathon a success, Rathore said people looked energised. “This whole change that has been happening in India in terms of awareness towards health and fitness is very positive for this country,” Singh said.

He added that when 60 percent of India’s population is young, “We need to behave like youngest as well.”

Legese, who won the 2015 edition of the ADHM clocked 59:46 minutes followed by fellow Ethiopian Andamlak Belihu and American Leonard Korir, who completed their races in 59:51 and 59:52 minutes respectively.

“I can’t express the happiness in words,” said an ecstatic Legese after the race.

The elite international women’s category saw a complete domination from the Ethiopians with Ayana completing her fantastic debut in half marathon with a timing of 1:07:11 followed by Ababel Yeshaneh (1:07:19) and Netsanet Gudeta (1:07:24).

After completing her maiden road racing event, Almaz the reigning World and Olympic felt participating in a half marathon was easier than her exploits on the track.

Ayana, who broke the 10,000-metre world record, set in 1993, by clocking 29 minutes at the Rio Olympics last year, however, had little issues dealing with the early morning chill in the national capital.

“It is much easier to run a half marathon. There were a few problems with the road as I got confused. It was relatively colder which was also a bit of an issue,” she said.

The elite Indian men’s field witnessed a close contest with a few milliseconds separating veteran Nitendra Singh Rawat with last year’s winner G. Lakshmanan as they consumed 1:03:53 to complete their races, while the third spot was grabbed by Avinash Sable (1:03:58).

L. Suriya dominated the elite Indian women’s race, with a timing of one hour 10 minutes and 31 seconds followed by Sudha Singh (1:11:30) and Parul Choudhary (1:10:31) grabbing the other two places on the podium.

(With agencies inputs)