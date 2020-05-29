Delhi-Gurugram Border Sees Huge Gathering of People A Day After Haryana Completely Seals Its Border With National Capital, View Pics

Delhi, May 29: On Friday morning, people gathered in large numbers at Delhi-Gurugram border after the Haryana government sealed borders with the national capital in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that its border with Delhi will be "completely sealed" in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. According to the pictures shared by ANI, it can be seen that people have crowded the area and no social distancing norms are being followed. Haryana To Completely Seal Its Borders With Delhi Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Says State Home Minister Anil Vij.

On Thursday, Vij said that the spike in COVID-19 cases in Haryana is due to people coming the national capital. "We will keep our border with Delhi completely sealed due to increasing COVID-19 cases," Vij said. India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 7,466 COVID-19 Cases And 175 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 1,65,799 And Death Toll Mounts to 4706.

Huge Gathering at Delhi-Gurugram border:

Delhi: People in large numbers gather at Delhi-Gurugram border after Haryana Govt yesterday sealed borders with the national capital in wake of increasing number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/7O2F1dx0Pm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020





Over the last few days, there has been traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi from Monday. The traffic snarls were witnessed as the sudden announcement of sealing the borders led to chaos and confusion.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 1,65,799 and the death toll mounted to 4,706. India witnessed the highest spike of 7,466 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours in the country. Though Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 59546 cases, the number of cases in the national capital has increased to 16,281.