Maharashtra | 18 New Positive COVID-19 Cases & 1 Death Reported Today in Dharavi, Total Number of Cases Reach 1733, Death Toll Rises to 71: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020

New Delhi, May 30: The prime focus of this live blog will be the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The number of coronavirus cases has reached 6,030,294 worldwide. This include 366,809 deaths due to COVId-19 and 2,659,250 recoveries. With 1,793,530 cases including 104,542 deaths, the United States has the highest number of infections and fatalities. In India, the coronavirus tally has reached 16,5799 with 4,706 deaths. Catch live breaking and updates on the coronavirus outbreak here. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Another area of focus will remain the nationwide lockdown in India. The fourth phase of lockdown is due to end on May 31. According to reports, the lockdown is likely to be extended for two more weeks as most Indian states are in favour of continuing it beyond May 31. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday conveyed the views of states on the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi Writes to Citizens on First Anniversary of NDA 2.0 Govt, Says Their Affection Has Given New Energy.

The protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody, continues in Minneapolis - the biggest city in US midwest state of Minnesota. George Floyd, aged 46, died on Monday evening shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe." Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder.

