Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities

New Delhi, June 14: A day after declaring all nursing homes in the national capital with 10-49 beds as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, the Delhi government on Sunday reversed the order. In a brief statement issued by the government, it was stated that the order to convert nursing homes with upto 49 beds into coronavirus facilities has been annulled.



The order came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held sets of meeting with Union Health Minister Satyendra Jain, the mayors of three municipal corporations of Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week.

In the meetings which were stated to be "extremely productive" by officials involved, were called to review the COVID-19 situation and jointly calibrate the strategy to combat coronavirus in the national capital.

Shah has also called an all-party meeting tomorrow, in which the parties which have substantial base in Delhi have been invited to discuss the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Delhi Government withdraws its order declaring all nursing homes having bed strength between 10 beds to 49 beds as COVID-19 nursing homes. — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020





Delhi, which is feared to cross Mumbai - the worst-affected city by coronavirus in India - recorded a jump of 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. This is the highests single-day spike recorded by the capital city. The overall count increased to 41,182, including 1,327 deaths.

According to an estimate released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the number of cases in Delhi may multiply to 5.5 lakh by the end of July. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, however, marked his apprehensions over the estimate saying that the number may not peak to that extent but urgent steps are needed to ramp up the existing health infrastructure.

The Kejriwal government's order, in the past week, to reserve beds in the Delhi government-run hospitals for only the residents of national capital was overruled by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The order, which was scrapped, was aimed at preventing a shortage of beds for Delhi residents considering the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.