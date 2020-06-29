Delhi Govt to Start ‘Plasma Bank’ for COVID-19 Patients: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 29 June, said that his government has decided to start a 'plasma bank' in the national capital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Delhi govt will start a plasma bank https://t.co/wwbnd3ypGs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 29, 2020

“The ‘plasma bank’ will start operation in the next two working days. I appeal to COVID-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma to save lives. This ‘plasma bank’ will be set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor," Kejriwal was quoted by ANI as saying.

He said that the AAP government has conducted clinical trials of plasma therapy on 29 COVID-19 patients so far, pointing out that the results were good, PTI reported.

Kejriwal also announced Rs 1 crore for the family of a senior doctor at LNJP Hospital who had succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Earlier, he had taken to Twitter to express his condolences, calling Dr Aseem Gupta a "valuable fighter" who was "known for going out of his way to serve his patients".

Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yday. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice.



I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support. pic.twitter.com/0aD9nZmBoR



— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 29, 2020

The national capital is the second worst-affected by coronavirus in terms of the number of cases. The city has reported 83,077 COVID-19 infections so far, with the death toll standing at 2,623.

Also Read: Delhi Schools to Be Shut Till 31 July, Reducing Syllabus Discussed

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.