Delhi govt sets up academy to promote Tamil language and culture

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture, and Language on Sunday set up and notified Tamil academy to promote Tamil language and culture in the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also holds the charge of the Art, Culture and Language Department appointed Ex-MCD councillor and current member of Delhi Tamil Sangam, N Raja, as the vice-chairman of the academy.

As per an official statement, the newly set-up academy will soon be allocated an office space with all necessary infrastructure.

Speaking at the occasion, Sisodia said Delhi is a culturally rich city where people from all parts of the country live and work, and it is this diversity that forms Delhi's vibrant and cosmopolitan culture.

"Delhi has a large population of people from Tamil Nadu and we want to present a platform to the people of Delhi to get the taste of the art and culture of Tamil Nadu. I am glad that many notable people like the newly elected vice-chairman N Raja came forward and joined hands with us to establish this academy," said Deputy Chieh Minister.

The newly appointed vice-chairman N Raja said, "The Tamil language and culture have a long tradition in the history of Indian culture as well as in Delhi. With the formation of this academy, we will kickstart a new journey of preserving the language in Delhi and promote it too."

The Delhi government said that the new academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the good works of people in the Tamil language and culture.

"The government will also provide language courses through this academy. The Delhi government will also celebrate and organise cultural festivals for the people of Tamil Nadu," it added. (ANI)