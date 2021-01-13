Delhi Govt Schools To Reopen for Class 10 and 12 Students From January 18, Parents’ Consent Mandatory

New Delhi, January 13: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that Class 10 and 12 will be allowed to visit schools from January 18 for activities related to pre-board preparation and practical work. In an order released by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the government and government aided/unaided schools may call students of Class 10 and 12 only to school from January 18. Moreover, the child should be called to school only with the consent of parents, the statement read.

The Delhi government said that the records of children coming to school be maintained while the same should not be used for attendance purpose. The order said that sending the child to school is completely optional for parents. Schools in the national capital are closed since March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. While a few states have partially reopened schools, the Delhi government had announced that schools will not reopen till a vaccine is available. Delhi Government School’s Happiness Curriculum Gets Featured on Harvard University’s International Education Week; Manisha Sisodia Invited As Guest Speaker.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the AAP government in the national capital was looking at ways on how early schools here can be reopened. Sisodia said that the future strategy to resume classroom studies will depend on when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public after frontline workers are inoculated. The Minister had announced that the Delhi government is organising an international education conference from January 11 to 17 on how should the education sector be in a post-COVID world.