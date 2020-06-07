Delhi Govt and Private Hospitals Will Only Treat Patients of National Capital, Central Govt Hospitals Will Remain Open for All, Says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the government and private hospitals in the national capital will only treat patients of Delhi and will not be available for all. While addressing the media on Sunday, Kejriwal asserted that Delhi hospitals will be available for people of Delhi only while Centre-run hospitals will be open to patients from outside Delhi. During his address, the Chief Minister said that if people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals. Delhi Borders to Open From Tomorrow, Malls, Restaurants, Places of Worship to Reopen.

The Delhi Chief Minister said over 90 percent people want to get the treatment from Delhi hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital. "Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central Govt hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents", he said.

#WATCH Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central Govt hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents: CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/D47nRhXaUZ — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020





The Chief Minister asserted that Delhi’s health infrastructure is needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis at the moment and hence such measures have been taken. In his address, Kejriwal advised the elderly people to have minimum interaction with their family members & others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to coronavirus infection.