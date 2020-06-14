Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

New Delhi, June 14: The Delhi government on Sunday announced its plans to set up 20,000 more beds for coronavirus patients. These beds will be set up across hotels and banquet halls of the national capital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to reports, close to 4,000 beds will be arranged at 40 hotels. They will be attached to private hospitals. Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195.

Nearly, 11,000 beds will be arranged at 80 banquet halls and will be attached to nursing homes, reported NDTV. Nursing homes with 10 to 49 beds will be set aside for treating COVID-19 patients. The announcement came moments before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the deteriorating situation in Delhi due to rising coronavirus cases.

Recently, a five-member panel submitted its report to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in which it said that Delhi would require almost 15,000 beds by the end of June since the number of coronavirus cases is likely to touch the 1-lakh mark by then. The five-member panel, headed by Indraprastha University Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma submitted the report last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the AAP government had also issued an order directing all designated COVID-19 hospitals to make oxygen facility available on all of their beds in view of the surge in positive cases in Delhi in last one week. COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed 38,000-mark on Sunday. There are currently 22,742 active cases in Delhi. More than 1,200 people also succumbed to the deadly virus.